TSN: explosions occurred in the port of the city of Izmail, Odessa region

Explosions thundered in the port of the city of Izmail in the Odessa region, and an air alert was announced in the region. About it informs Ukrainian TV channel TSN.

According to journalists, the air raid signal was turned on in the region from 01:32 (the time coincides with Moscow). “Monitoring channels announced that the attack on Izmail and the port infrastructure continues. Explosions are heard, ”the channel specified.

Earlier it was reported that in all regions of Ukraine the air raid signal was turned on. It also became known that the strike inflicted with the help of drones damaged warehouses and granaries in one of the ports of Izmail in the Odessa region.