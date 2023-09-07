“Public”: explosions thundered in the Ukrainian city of Sumy

Several explosions thundered in the city of Sumy in Ukraine, writes RIA News with reference to the Ukrainian TV channel “Public”.

According to sources, explosions are heard in the village on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, from September 6 to 7. “Explosions thundered in Sumy,” the journalists said.

Earlier it was reported that there were explosions in Odessa, the air defense system (air defense) worked. On the evening of Thursday, August 24, an explosion rocked the Kyiv-controlled city of Zaporozhye. In the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) controlled by the Ukrainian authorities and the Zaporozhye region, an air raid was announced. Later, the explosions in the city were repeated, in total there were three waves.