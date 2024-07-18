Ukrainian authorities report explosions in Odessa amid air raid alert

Explosions thundered in Odessa amid air raid sirens, the city’s mayor Gennady Trukhanov reported in his own Telegram channel.

“Explosions can be heard in the city,” said a local government representative.

In addition, according to the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, air raid sirens were declared in the Odessa, Nikolaev, Kirovograd, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

On the night of July 17-18, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that explosions had thundered in the city. Later, the city mayor reported a fire in the Darnitsky district of the city, without naming the cause.

On July 11, a series of explosions occurred in Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Explosions also occurred in Ukrainian-controlled Kherson.