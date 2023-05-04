“Mirror of the week”: explosions thundered in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine

Explosions thundered in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine, an air raid alert was announced in two regions, reports the Telegram-channel publication “Zerkalo Nedeli”.

It is noted that the explosions are reported by monitoring publics. By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, sirens sounded around 22:20 Moscow time.

Edition “Suspilne” (“Public”) in TelegramThe channel notes that on the evening of May 3, explosions were heard in Kherson.

Information about the explosions was also confirmed in Telegramchannel, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov. “Kherson, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Slavyansk, Kurakhovo – loudly!” – he wrote, without specifying the details.

Earlier, explosions occurred in the city of Volchansk, Kharkiv region. An air alert was announced in the area.

On May 3, warning signals sounded in Kyiv and several Ukrainian regions. As reported, the sirens were turned on in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions of the republic, as well as in the territory of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kiev.