Explosions sounded in Kyiv on the night of June 1, as reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram channel.

As UNIAN writes in its Telegram channel, clapping also thundered in the Kyiv region.

Earlier, an air alert was announced in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine.

Explosions in the Ukrainian capital were also reported on May 29. According to Vitali Klitschko, the explosions took place in the central districts of the city.

At the same time, Andrey Nebytov, head of the Kyiv region police department, said that several infrastructure facilities were damaged in the region on Monday night. There were no dead or injured.

No information was received from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Russian military began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the time, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.