A series of powerful explosions thundered in Chuguev, Kharkov region. This was reported on June 7 by the Ukrainian edition of Strana.ua.

It is noted that at the moment an air alert has been declared in the Kharkiv region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not commented on this information at the moment.

On the eve of the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov said that several explosions sounded near the ammonia pipeline in the Kupyansky district. According to him, six pops were recorded near the pumping station near the village of Maksyutovka. At the same time, ammonia was not found in the air.

Also, the Ukrainian TV channel TSN reported on explosions in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov and Kyiv regions of Ukraine. It is assumed that air defense systems (air defense) worked in these territories.

The Russian military began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the time, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.