Ukrainian publication “Obshchestvennoe” reported on explosions in Sumy and Kharkov

Explosions occurred in several cities of Ukraine, this is reported reported Publication “Obshchestvennoye”. As correspondents specified, the sound of the explosion was heard in Sumy.

After that, a series of explosions rang out in Kharkov, presumably outside the city. No other information is provided.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, air raid siren has been declared in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, as well as parts of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions controlled by Kyiv.

Explosions thundered in Kharkov the day before amid an air raid alarm. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov. The day before, three series of explosions were heard in the city within 20 minutes.