The Saky military airfield is an airfield of the Russian naval aviation forces near Novofedorivka in the Russian-occupied Crimea. (Archive image) © Imago

Ukraine appears to be launching a drone attack on Crimea. Explosions can be heard in many areas. There is a fire at the Saky military airfield.

Sevastopol – On the Crimea There were several explosions. The Saky military airfield in the western town of Novofedorivka is on fire. This was reported by the Crimean Wind telegram channel. According to the report, the fire was caused by an attack on an ammunition depot at the airfield. The information cannot be independently verified.

At around 1 a.m., residents in the western municipalities of Dobrushino, Novoozerne and the city of Yevpatoria reported several detonations. In the southern city of Simferopol, according to Kyiv Independent Explosions can be heard.

Explosions in Crimea: Authorities report drone attack by Ukraine

Residents reported seeing drones in the area of ​​the reported explosions. Local occupation authorities in Sevastopol also reported Ukrainian drones overhead, as well as the threat of ballistic missiles in the area. Ukraine itself has not yet commented on the possible attack on Crimea.

Crimea, which is occupied by Russia in violation of international law, is repeatedly the target of Ukrainian attacks in the Ukraine war. For example, on July 23, a ferry used by Russian forces to transport military equipment was “seriously damaged” in a Ukrainian attack, as the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported at the time. Before that, there had been an attack on Crimea with unmanned vehicles. Russian coast guard facilities were destroyed in the process.

​Crimea practically unprotected: Russian troops move military equipment

The attacks have forced the Russian armed forces to withdraw most of their naval forces and strengthen air defenses. The partisan movement Atesh, for example, said on its Telegram channel that Crimea is practically unprotected, as Russia is moving all available air defense systems, aircraft and radar closer to the Kerch Bridge. “The Russian occupiers are catastrophically feeling the lack of air defense systems. Therefore, they can only cover an area of ​​the peninsula,” said a statement by Defense Express quoted statement.

According to the partisans, the fuel depots in Crimea are also empty. It is almost impossible for the local population to get fuel. According to Atesh, the ammunition depots are also being moved eastwards and placed near the Kerch Bridge.

Crimea plays an important role in Russia’s strategy in the Ukraine war. The peninsula serves as a supply base for Russian troops in southern Ukraine. It is also of great symbolic importance for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin. (cs)