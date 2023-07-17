Home page politics

In the Ukraine war, the fight continues, especially in the east and south of the country. Kiev’s troops are said to be having problems in the Kharkiv region. The news ticker.

Update from July 17, 4:45 a.m.: According to Russian information, traffic on the Crimean Bridge came to a standstill due to an “emergency situation”. This is what the governor Sergei Aksyonov, appointed by Russia, writes in the messaging app Telegram. Aksyonov speaks of an incident on the 145th pillar of the bridge. He asks the population not to drive on the bridge. He did not give any further details. RBC-Ukraine news agency reports that explosions were heard earlier on the bridge connecting the Crimea peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar Territory.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Crimea Peninsula with Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, has been halted due to an “emergency”. (Archive image) © Sergei Malgavko/dpa

The Russian Telegram channel Gray Zone, which is linked to the Wagner mercenary group, reports two attacks on the Crimean bridge. The footage released on the canal shows at least one collapsed bridge section and a damaged civilian vehicle.

Moscow takes over shares of Danone and Carlsberg branches

Russia on Sunday (July 16) took control of the shares of the Danish brewery Carlsberg and the French food group Danone in their Russian subsidiaries by presidential decree. A decree by President Vladimir Putin published on the official judicial portal on Sunday said the Russian state would “temporarily” manage the shares of Danone Russia and Carlsberg subsidiary Baltika.

Both companies were presented with a fait accompli despite having announced their intention to exit the Russian market after the offensive in Ukraine.

Russian losses: Kyiv reports current figures

The Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian casualties. Accordingly, 500 Russian soldiers were killed within one day. Kiev’s total figures differ greatly from those of independent observers. In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces disabled another five Russian tanks, seven combat vehicles and 18 artillery systems. The numbers at a glance:

soldiers : 237,680 (+500)

: 237,680 (+500) planes: 315

315 helicopter : 310

: 310 tank : 4107 (+5)

: 4107 (+5) Armored Combat Vehicles : 8026 (+7)

: 8026 (+7) artillery systems : 4481 (+18)

: 4481 (+18) Source: Excerpt from the data of the General Staff of Ukraine dated July 16, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media, at least 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. This was the result of a data analysis based on the number of inheritance cases opened and the statistics on excess mortality in the past year, reported the Internet portal involved in the evaluation Meduza on Monday (July 10). These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv region: situation for Ukraine “worsened”

KIEV – The situation for the Ukrainian armed forces is said to have “deteriorated somewhat”. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar via Telegram. “The enemy has been actively advancing towards Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region for two days. We’re on the defensive. Fierce fighting is taking place, the positions of the parties are dynamically changing several times a day,” she said.

Kupyansk is located in northeastern Ukraine. Shortly after the start of the war, the small town was occupied by Russian soldiers and recaptured by Ukraine in September 2022. For weeks, Ukraine has been exposed to attacks by the Russian army trying to advance towards Kupyansk. So far, the front line has hardly shifted. However, Maljar’s message suggests that things may have changed now. Things are looking better for Ukraine further south: “We are gradually advancing towards Bakhmut. There is a daily push on the southern flank around Bakhmut,” Maljar wrote. The Ukrainian counter-offensive is primarily focused on the Zaporizhia region and around Bakhmut. (with agency material)