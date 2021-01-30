A strong fire began in the north-west of Moscow due to explosions of gas cylinders. Reported by TASS citing the source.

The fire was assigned the third rank of complexity, the agency’s source said. High temperature in the fire. It is noted that flare burning and explosions occur at an industrial facility on Turistskaya Street.

Details are being specified.

On Thursday, January 28, an explosion occurred at a gunpowder factory in Perm. The fire area was 50 square meters, the fire has already been extinguished. Three men were injured.