Marianne Samaha, of the NGO Plan International in the Middle East, observed signs of extreme stress among young Beirutis whose neighborhoods were damaged by the double blast on August 4.

One month after the double explosion which left at least 191 dead in Beirut (Lebanon), “children are extremely vulnerable”, deplores on franceinfo, Friday September 4, Marianne Samaha, director of programs of the NGO Plan International in the Middle East. She cites data from Unicef, indicating “more than 163 schools damaged or destroyed. ” “Many children will not be able to go back to school because schools are destroyed or because parents can no longer afford the cost of schools or buy supplies.”, says the humanitarian.

Marianne Samaha describes “children marked for life by what happened, by what they could see, hear and experience”. She also observed changes in behavior or signs of extreme stress: “severe anxiety, withdrawal into oneself, sleep disturbances, excessive fear or even aggressive behavior”. The director of programs for the NGO Plan International in the Middle East is also worried about “displaced girls” who live in housing “not very secure” and who would be more likely to experience violence and sexual abuse.

Even after a month of clearing, the city remains half destroyed.Marianne Samahato franceinfo

Marianne Samaha claims that Beirut homes and businesses damaged in the double explosion have not yet been repaired, “families still live in apartments without windows, sometimes even without a door”. Added to this are the economic consequences of the accident with “a large number of families who have lost their jobs or businesses and still have no form of income”, she laments. The director of programs for the NGO Plan International in the Middle East also mentioned the many hospitals and medical centers which, according to her, are still not operational today.