Explosions occurred in the Kyiv region of Ukraine and in the city of Cherkasy, Cherkasy region. This was reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram-channel.

According to data online maps of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert was announced in both regions, as well as in the capital of the country.

On the morning of November 25, explosions were heard in Kyiv; they were heard from several areas of the city, including from the vicinity of Zhulyany airport. “I don’t even remember when it was so intense, especially for Zhulyany,” said one of the eyewitnesses.