“Mirror of the week”: explosions occurred in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions of Ukraine

Explosions occurred in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions of Ukraine, about this in Telegram-channel reports the publication “Zerkalo Nedeli”.

Head of the Nikolaev Regional State Administration Vitaly Kim toldthat in Nikolaev there was a fire, according to preliminary information, nobody suffered.

In these two regions, as well as in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv regions, an air alert was announced, testify data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the country.

According to Telegram– the channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”, in Ochakovo there was a fire, according to preliminary information, at the oil depot. Explosions were also heard near Chernomorsk.

Earlier in Kyiv, as well as in several regions of eastern and central Ukraine, on the morning of July 17, an air alert was announced. Signals were sounded in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv regions, as well as in the Kyiv-controlled part of Zaporozhye.