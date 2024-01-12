The mayor of Kyiv Klitschko reported explosions in the vicinity of the city, an alarm was declared

The explosions occurred in the vicinity of Kyiv. This was announced by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko in Telegram-channel.

“Explosions in the vicinity of the capital,” wrote the head of the city.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

On January 10, an explosion occurred in Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Before this, it became known about a series of explosions in Kharkov. In addition, in Kyiv-controlled Kherson, critical infrastructure facilities, including a local plant, were damaged.

On January 8, explosions occurred in the Kharkov region and the city of Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine. They were reported to be repeated. Before this, an air raid warning was in effect throughout the republic.