“Zerkalo Nedeli” reported on explosions in the city of Reni, Odessa region of Ukraine

Explosions occurred in the city of Reni, Odessa region of Ukraine, where the commercial seaport is located. This is reported by the Ukrainian edition of “Zerkalo Nedeli” in Telegram-channel.

“Explosions are heard in the city of Reni, Odessa region,” the publication says. Details of what happened are not given, there is no information about possible victims and destruction.

According to the online air alert map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the country, from 00:34 (coincides with Moscow), an air alert has been declared in the region.

