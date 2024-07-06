Explosions occurred in Pavlodar, Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine

The explosions occurred in Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region in eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the publication “Zerkalo Nedeli” in Telegram-channel.

No further details are provided.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alarm was declared in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions.

On July 6, explosions were reported in Kyiv-controlled Kherson. No air raid siren was declared in the city.

Explosions also rocked the Odessa region in southern Ukraine on the afternoon of July 6. A series of explosions were heard amid an air raid siren that was in effect in several regions of the country.