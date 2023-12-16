Explosions occurred in Odessa, Kirovograd and Kherson, an air raid alert was announced

Explosions occurred in Odessa. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram-channel.

No details provided. There are also reports of explosions in Kirovograd (Ukrainian name – Kropyvnytskyi) and in the Kyiv-controlled city of Kherson; eyewitnesses said that the explosions occurred within the central district of the city, and a fire started in their place.

By data online maps of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert has been declared in the Odessa, Nikolaev, Kirovograd and Cherkasy regions of Ukraine, as well as in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.

Previously, an administrative building was damaged in Kyiv-controlled Kherson as a result of night attacks.

On December 14, it was reported that in the part of the Kherson region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. The incident occurred as a result of night explosions in the region at night.