“Mirror of the Week”: explosions occurred in Odessa, Krivoy Rog and the Kherson region

Explosions occurred in Odessa, Krivoy Rog and the Kherson region of Ukraine, about this in Telegram– the channel reported the publication “Zerkalo Nedeli”.

It is noted that in the Odessa region, including Reni and Izmail, there is a threat of missile strikes, aviation has been scrambled into the sky, and air defense systems are actively operating.

By data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert has been announced throughout the country.

The day before, the sounds of explosions were also heard in the Odessa region, and air defense was operating in the region. On the night of September 23, explosions occurred in the area of ​​the village of Zatoka, Belgorod-Dnestrovsky district, Odessa region.

On September 22, several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region.