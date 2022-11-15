“Country”: explosions thundered in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, smoke is visible above the city

There were several explosions in Kyiv, smoke is visible above the city. about this in his Telegram-channel reports the Ukrainian edition of “Strana”.

Earlier, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. It also sounded in the territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv.

On November 14, it became known about the explosions in the Kharkov region. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov confirmed the missile strike in the Industrial District of the city.