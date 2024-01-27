Rogov: 2 to 4 explosions occurred in Zaporozhye, shooting was heard

Several explosions occurred in the city of Zaporozhye, controlled by Kyiv. This was announced by the head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in Telegram-channel.

According to him, depending on the area of ​​the city, from two to four explosions were heard, as well as indiscriminate shooting from small arms.

An air defense system (air defense) was operating in the city; according to the Ukrainian authorities, an infrastructure facility was hit, Rogov added, promising to report details later.

Earlier, an explosion occurred in the city of Odessa in southern Ukraine, and an air raid alert was declared in the region.