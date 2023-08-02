Explosions occurred in Kyiv, Kyiv and Odessa regions. This was reported on August 2 by the local military administrations.

It is noted that the air defense systems (air defense) worked. No damage or casualties were reported.

According to the official resource for alerting the population, an air alert was announced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Vinnitsa, Zhytomyr, Odessa and Chernihiv regions.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on the information about the explosions.

On the eve it became known about the explosions in the Kharkov region. The emergency alert system has been activated in the region.

On July 31, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.

Also on this day, information appeared that explosions had sounded in Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region. An air alert was announced in the Kirovograd region. It was noted that the storage facilities in Kharkiv, where the explosions occurred at night, were damaged due to a fire.

Russian military personnel began to strike at critical infrastructure in Ukraine from October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian leader announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian militants.