On the morning of August 30, explosions took place in Kyiv. This was announced by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko in his Telegram-channel.

Explosions in the city. Stay in shelters, ”the message says. Klitschko added that debris had fallen in the Darnitsky and Shevchenkovsky districts of Kyiv. Information about the victims and destruction is not specified.

How should From the data of the online air threat warning map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air alert has been declared in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Earlier, a strong explosion thundered on the western outskirts of Kyiv. Then it was clarified that the sound came from the Borshchagovka area. At that moment, no air raid alert was announced in the Ukrainian capital.