A series of explosions occurred in Kyiv, an air raid alert was issued

Explosions occurred in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. This is reported by the news service “Facts” of the Ukrainian TV channel ICTV.

In the capital of Ukraine, an air defense system (air defense) is operating, the city military administration said.

Currently, in Kyiv, as well as in most of the country, an air alert has been declared. The alarm sounds in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd and Nikolaev regions of the country. Also, the alarm was announced in the parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by Kyiv.

On June 17, explosions thundered in the north of Ukraine in the Kyiv region, and an air alert was announced in the region. It is reported that the cause of the alarm was an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle. Whether he was shot down is not specified.