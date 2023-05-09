Strana.ua reported explosions in Kyiv on the morning of May 9

Several explosions occurred in Kyiv on the morning of Tuesday, May 9. This is reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram-channel.

According to him, the first explosion was reported on social networks at 4:00, the second occurred around 05:22. A little later about the third explosion in the Ukrainian capital reported edition of Klymenko Time. According to the city authorities, the air defense system (air defense) is working.

Earlier, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. Prior to that, it was announced in the south and east of the country.

On Monday, May 8, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced that the city had been subjected to the most massive attack since the beginning of the Russian special military operation (SVO).