There have been at least two explosions in Kyiv. This is reported in Telegram-Klymenko Time channel.

The channel does not provide specific data on the victims or the location of the explosions. Also received information about explosions in the Kyiv region. According to preliminary information, the explosions are heard due to the operation of the Ukrainian air defense system (ADS).

Prior to that, an air alert was announced in the Ukrainian capital. Reports of explosions also came from Kherson and from the Kyiv-controlled territory of Zaporozhye. In addition, the Ukrainian media reported about explosions in Odessa.

On November 23, an air alert was announced in many regions of Ukraine. Warning signals were reported in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions. The alarm was active in the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic.