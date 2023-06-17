5.ua reported explosions in Kherson, no air alert was announced

There were explosions in Kherson. This is reported by the Ukrainian edition “5.ua” in Telegram-channel.

“Explosions are being reported in Kherson!” – the publication says.

Information about the explosions confirms online map Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. At the same time, no air alert was announced in the region.

On June 15, explosions were reported in Kyiv-controlled Kherson. Eyewitnesses spoke of a powerful explosion in the city center. Smoke rises from the spot. In the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv, an air raid signal was announced.