Explosions occurred in Dnepropetrovsk, an air raid alert was announced

The explosions occurred in the city of Dnepropetrovsk (Ukrainian name Dnepr) on the night of Saturday, December 2. This was reported by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN in Telegram-channel.

According to the online map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert has been declared in the Nikolaev and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, as well as in the Kyiv-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.