Explosions occurred again in Odessa. The publication reports this “RBC-Ukraine”.

As the publication notes, at the moment an air raid alert has been declared in the Odessa region.

Explosions were also heard in Odessa on April 5. According to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert has been declared in the Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine.

Earlier it became known about explosions in Kharkov. According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, administrative buildings were hit as a result of the strikes.