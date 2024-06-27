Explosions occurred during an air raid in Poltava, Ukraine

Explosions occurred in different regions of Ukraine last night. The Ukrainian TV channel “Public” wrote about this in its Telegram channel.

In the morning explosions were heard in Poltava

On the morning of June 27, it became known about explosions in Poltava. An air raid alert was declared in the Poltava region and 12 other regions.

At the moment, there have been shutdowns, as evidenced by data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The sounds of explosions were heard in other regions of Ukraine

In the Khmelnitsky region, explosions occurred five times. Prior to this, from 2:41 Moscow time, the publication reported the incidents four times. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv. According to information from the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, an air raid alert was announced in the Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky and Zhytomyr regions.

Explosions were also reported in Kyiv-controlled Kherson and the city of Kharkov. “A series of explosions were heard in Kharkov, probably outside the city,” the publication of the Public said.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported launches of adjustable aerial bombs (KAB) by tactical aviation from Russia. A drone attack warning was in effect in the Kherson region.

On the afternoon of June 26, the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, reported a series of explosions in the city. He did not specify in which areas they were heard. At the time of the explosions, no air alert was declared in the region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russian regions on the night of June 27

On the night of Thursday, June 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across three regions of Russia. The attacks were carried out on the Moscow, Tver and Belgorod regions.

7 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones destroyed over Russian territory

Four drones were intercepted by air defense systems over the Tver region, two over the Moscow region, and one more over the Belgorod region. The Ministry of Defense called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory.