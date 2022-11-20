The IAEA confirms that today and last night “powerful explosions shook the Zaporizhzhia area”. “Whoever is responsible must stop immediately, they are playing with fire“said the head of the International Atomic Agency, Rafael Grossicalling on Ukraine and Russia to agree to establish a nuclear safety zone around the Russian-controlled facility as soon as possible.

Read also

According to IAEA experts, over a dozen explosions were recorded in “apparent artillery bombardments with some buildings, systems and equipment damaged”. But none of the targets hit “so far is crucial for nuclear safety and security”, reads a tweet from the UN agency.

Russia sources: “Zaporizhzhia power plant under Ukrainian shelling”

Ukrainian forces are allegedly attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is what Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general manager of Rosenergoatom, told the Russian agency Tass. “Not only did they bomb yesterday, but they are continuing today, right now” said Karchaa who in a previous interview with Rossiya 24 yesterday spoke of 12 direct raids “on the perimeter of the plant, not on the adjacent areas”. Now the number of attacks would have risen to 15, he adds, underlining that “any artillery attack on a nuclear power plant jeopardizes nuclear safety”.