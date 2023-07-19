Explosions in the port of Odessa on the night of July 19 were filmed

Explosions in the port of Odessa, which sounded in the city on the night of July 19, were filmed. Frames published in Telegram– channel “Typical Odessa”.

“Last arrivals on the port infrastructure,” the message to the video says.

A series of powerful explosions sounded in Odessa on the night of July 19. It is specified that the explosions thundered at 01:05 and 01:07 Moscow time. Another series of explosions was recorded at 01:14 Moscow time. According to the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”, the fuel storage facility was probably hit.

On July 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces attacked facilities where terrorist attacks against Russia were being prepared using drone boats. The strike was delivered by high-precision sea-based weapons at the place of manufacture of unmanned boats at a ship repair plant in the Odessa region.