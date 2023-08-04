Three years after the deadly explosions in the port of Beirut, the families and loved ones of the victims continue to be deprived of justice in Lebanon. However, the office created by the Beirut Bar Association has managed, thanks to a strategy of internationalization of civil actions, to advance on the path of truth with the conviction of a mysterious company registered in the United Kingdom, last June.

“For Justice and Accountability, We Persevere.” This is the motto chosen by the relatives of the victims for the commemorations, three years after the disaster, of the double explosion that occurred on August 4, 2020 in the port of Beirut, which left at least 220 dead, more than 6,500 injured and devastated the Lebanese capital.

The organizers called on the Lebanese to massively participate in the planned demonstrations in the country and abroad to prevent this cause from falling into oblivion.

These cataclysmic explosions were caused by a fire in the hangar where hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate were stored, without security measures since it was unloaded at the port of Beirut in 2013. Since the tragedy, families have been seeking Justice and truth, supported by this fight for a prosecution office created by the Beirut Bar Association.

“When the explosions took place, none of the components of the Lebanese state reacted,” recalls Nasri Diab, a professor at the Law Schools and member of the Beirut and Paris bar associations. “Only private initiatives have emerged, including the establishment of a prosecution office available to the victims and representatives of the deceased, made up of about twenty lawyers, including myself, who have been working for free for three years”.







A paralyzed investigation

From the beginning, the philosophy of this office is “trying to obtain Justice in Lebanon”, specifies the lawyer, who is one of the co-founders. “We filed a criminal complaint on behalf of each of the victims who granted us power of attorney, that is, 1,200 complaints that were obviously later grouped into a single main file that is before the investigating judge Tarek Bitar.”

However, the investigation carried out in Lebanon by this judge, who has been in office for two and a half years, continues to be paralyzed due to the multiple appeals for recusal and annulment filed against him by former ministers and deputies who are being investigated.

Accused by the political class of overreaching his duties and under intense pressure, Tarek Bitar has failed to lift the immunities of several former elected and security officials he wants to question.

Tarek Bitar, investigating judge of the Court of Justice in the case of the double explosion on August 4, 2020 in the port of Beirut. © Screenshot, via NNA

Restarting his investigation in January after a 13-month suspension, Bitar found himself at the center of a legal battle with the Court of Cassation’s attorney general, Judge Ghassan Oueidate.

The latter accuses Tarek Bitar, who implicated him in the port investigation, of “usurpation of power” and “rebellion against Justice.” Oueidate had even prohibited the officials of the Court of Cassation from following up on the requests of the investigating judge and ordered, on January 25, the release of the 17 people who are still in pretrial detention in the context of the case.

“The objective was that Justice would be done somewhere”

“In recent years, there have been a series of delaying maneuvers by the people prosecuted by Judge Tarek Bitar, or requests for recusal, legitimate suspicion against him, etc.”, summarizes Nasri Diab. “So we ourselves are fighting to refute each of these actions separately. There are about 40 of them and you can’t imagine the volume of work these side battles are.”

However, the lawyer intends to recall that there were, within the framework of the political-judicial struggle, dozens of judges who were imprisoned in one way or another and who made courageous decisions.

“Before the machine stopped, there were requests for recusal against Judge Bitar that were rejected, and we saw judges who had the courage to make the decision to confiscate the property of two ministers who are directly involved in the case,” adds Diab. . “The magistrates have made decisions in sub-cases, and all this proves that our hopes of obtaining Justice in Lebanon were well founded.”

Supporters of the Lebanese Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal take part in a protest against Tarek Bitar, the lead judge in the port explosion investigation, near the Palace of Justice in Beirut, Lebanon, on October 14, 2021. © Reuters/Mohamed Azakir

Parallel to the Lebanese investigation, the Beirut Bar Association Prosecution Office has moved across borders, seeking to prosecute all those suspected of being involved in the case before foreign courts with international judicial jurisdiction. And this, depending on the nationality of the victims, the location of the headquarters of the legal persons or the domicile of the natural persons in question, or other connecting factors.

“We have tried to see which foreign national courts may have jurisdiction and have pursued civil actions to obtain compensation for the victims we represent. We have been careful not to initiate international criminal proceedings so as not to interfere with the Lebanese criminal trial,” Nasri Diab specifies.

Beyond the purely pecuniary aspect, “the objective was for justice to be done somewhere against one of the links in the chain responsible for the explosion,” the lawyer stressed. “So we are not too ambitious, we keep saying that we want to be able to determine the responsibility of all the links in the chain, because it is a huge chain made up of 1,000 actors.”

A mysterious English society

It is in this context that Nasri Diab opted for the United Kingdom and its judicial system. “I selected this country because the company Savaro Ltd, whose name appears on the purchase and transportation documents for the shipment of ammonium nitrate that exploded in the port of Beirut, is an English company that was incorporated in 2006 and is based in England.” , Explain.

The involvement of this chemical trading firm was revealed in January 2021 by the Lebanese investigative journalist Firas Hatoum, on the al-Jadeed channel. He reported that Savaro Ltd was behind an order for ammonium nitrate from a Georgian factory in July 2013.

During his investigation, the journalist discovered Savaro Ltd’s ties to the Syrian regime: a Cyprus-based shell company, Savaro turned out to be domiciled at the same address as the Hesco Engineering and Construction company, belonging to a Russian-Syrian businessman linked to the president. Syrian Bashar al-Assad.

Digging further, the reporter learned that Savaro Ltd is registered in the UK and shares the same address as IK Petroleum Industrial Company Limited, which was established less than a month before the export receipt for the ammonium nitrate cargo was issued. . The latter belongs to another Russian-Syrian businessman close to Damascus, and whose own brother, a target of US sanctions, is accused of involvement in a 2013 attempt to import ammonium nitrate into embargoed Syria.

It was thus, after the selection of some victims, that on August 2, 2021, a civil complaint was filed in the London High Court of Justice against Savaro Ltd, by Melhem Khalaf, former president of Beirut and current MP, in cooperation with the Law firm of Lebanese lawyer and former minister Camille Abousleimane.

“We had to act quickly because in January 2021 we found out that Savaro Ltd was trying to go into liquidation to get away from it all,” Diab adds. “So the Beirut Bar Association took the necessary administrative steps with the London Trade Register to oppose in extremis this request for self-liquidation, which allowed the lawsuit against Savaro Ltd”. The liquidation of the company would have made any prosecution impossible.

In June 2023, after a first judgment handed down in February of the same year establishing the civil liability of Savaro Ltd, the London High Court of Justice ordered the payment of more than one million dollars in compensation for the four people, victims and relatives. A decision hailed as a victory by those affected and their legal defenders.

“This ruling is important, it represents a great victory, because since the explosions there had not been a firm judicial decision against any of the links in the chain involved,” Nasri Diab stresses.

“We will even accept Justice in China, if it is available there”

“During the last hearing that took place in London, I thanked the English judge, telling him that I would have liked to be before a Lebanese magistrate who would do Justice on the merits. But hey, this Justice will be accepted even in China, if it is available there, ” underlines Diab..

Since this decision, the Prosecutor’s Office seeks to carry out the sentence while the identity of the final economic beneficiaries of Savaro Ltd is unknown. And this, despite the fact that in January 2021, two British parliamentarians had called for an investigation into the company, which should have provided to the register of companies the names of their owners.

In June 2022, the High Court in London ordered the company to reveal the identity of its owners, but this was to no avail: the woman mentioned as the owner of the firm admitted via email to the Reuters agency that he was acting on behalf of another beneficial owner, but refused to reveal his identity.

Photo of a monument representing justice in front of the ruined port of Beirut, taken on August 4, 2021. © Hussein Malla / File Photo / AP

During the London trial, the shareholders of Savaro Ltd transferred ownership of their shares to a Ukrainian citizen residing in that country, “as recorded in the company’s file with the English Companies Register,” says Nasri Diab.

While waiting for this mystery to be cleared up, the Lebanese Prosecution Office, driven by the success of its strategy in London, intends to continue down the path of the internationalization of civil actions.

In particular, it is closely monitoring the investigation opened in France in August 2020, into the presence of two French citizens among the victims, entrusted to two investigating judges from the collective accident division of the Paris court.

On January 18, Judge Tarek Bitar met with a French judicial delegation that had arrived in Lebanon as part of their investigations.

“We are thinking of entering the French file to help civil parties in the investigation stage, to avoid being directly involved. Also, I am looking at other national jurisdictions abroad and I already have Canada in mind because there are a number of binational victims who have passports from that country,” concludes Nasri Diab.

Article adapted from its original in French