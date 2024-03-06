After the missile attack on the motorcade, Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Greece

The motorcade of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Odessa could have come under a missile attack, Greek journalists say. This could happen before Zelensky’s meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which took place on March 6.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on these data, however, according to preliminary data, neither Zelensky nor anyone else from the Ukrainian and Greek delegations was harmed.

The explosion occurred near the Greek delegation

Greek journalists reportedthat the explosion occurred at 11:43 local time (12:43 Moscow time) 150 meters from the delegation of the European state, which, in addition to Mitsotakis, consisted of eight people and security. None of them were injured, and “there are no problems with the security of the Prime Minister and the Greek delegation,” the press added.

“Everything is fine with us,” State Minister Stavros Papastavrou told reporters. No details are provided about the possible hit on Zelensky’s motorcade, nor is there any confirmation that the strike actually hit the column.

The attack on Odessa occurred during a visit by the leaders of the countries to the port

The meeting between Zelensky and Mitsotakis against the backdrop of these messages passed normally. They talked for about half an hour – longer than planned. Mitsotakis said Greece would continue to support Ukraine “within the limits of its capabilities and without weakening its defense power,” adding that Greece supports Ukraine's prospects for joining the EU and NATO.

They also held a press conference in the port of Odessa. Mitsotakis later reported that at this time the sounds of an air raid raid were heard. “At the very end we heard the sound of sirens and explosions that were very close to us,” the Greek prime minister shared.

Zelensky later, in his Telegram post about the meeting with Mitsotakis, also did not say anything about a possible strike.

Explosions in Odessa were reported on Wednesday morning

A powerful explosion in the port of Odessa occurred on the morning of March 6. At 11:41 Moscow time, the Ukrainian publication “Public” reported an air raid alert. And four minutes later a powerful explosion was heard in the city.

At this time, Zelensky arrived in the city – local Telegram channels published information and a video showing a motorcade of several limousines and minibuses.

Mitsotakis’ plane landed at Odessa airport at about 10:30 local time (11:30 Moscow time), 15 minutes before a powerful explosion in the city’s port. The visit of the Greek Prime Minister was planned in the strictest secrecy. Mitsotakis's visit was supposed to be short-lived, since the politician also wanted to take part in the European People's Party conference in Bucharest.