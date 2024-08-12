The Hebrew newspaper “Israel Hayom” reported that the missile attack hit 8 towns in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.

For its part, Hezbollah announced that its elements bombed the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in Ja’toun with Katyusha rockets, adding that the bombing came in response to the attacks on southern villages, especially the town of Ma’roub.

Hebrew media reported that sirens and loud explosions sounded in Nahariya and towns in the Upper Galilee following the fall of rockets launched from Lebanon.