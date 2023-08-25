“Strana.ua” reported repeated explosions in the city of Zaporozhye controlled by Kyiv

A second explosion occurred in the Kyiv-controlled city of Zaporozhye, and an air raid alert sounded in the region. This is reported by the Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua” in Telegram-channel.

“It is reported that the explosions were repeated,” the publication says.

Later, the publication reported on the end of the air raid in the Zaporozhye region. It is specified that three waves of explosions sounded in the regional capital.

On the evening of August 24, an explosion was reported in the Kyiv-controlled city of Zaporozhye. In the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) and Zaporizhia region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, an air raid was announced.

On August 23, an explosion occurred in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. An air alert was declared in the region. Later, warning signals also spread to the Chernihiv region, which borders Sumy.