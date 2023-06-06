FromStephen Krieger close

There are new attacks in the Belgorod region. Russia reports successes in Donetsk region – Kiev does not comment. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Russian losses : Kyiv reports current figures

: Kyiv reports current figures mercenary force in eastern Ukraine: Wagner boss with allegations against the Russian army

in eastern Ukraine: Wagner boss with allegations against the Russian army Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information, in particular on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war, comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. Some of them cannot be verified independently.

Update from June 6, 3:30 a.m.: According to reports, there was another nationwide air alert in Ukraine on the night of Tuesday (June 6). In the early hours of the morning, violent explosions were heard in different districts of the capital Kiev, as Ukrainska Pravda reported. According to the military administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the air defense system has been activated.

The Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone in the air during an airstrike on the Ukrainian capital Kiev. (archive image) © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Kiev reports the current figures

The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to information from Kiev, Russia has already lost more than 210,000 soldiers through death or injury in the war, 410 of them in the last 24 hours alone. These numbers cannot be independently verified. The Russian side does not give any information about their own losses.

soldiers : 210,350 (+410)

: 210,350 (+410) Tank: 3848 (+11)

3848 (+11) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7523 (+11)

7523 (+11) Artillery Systems: 3567 (+12)

3567 (+12) Multiple Rocket Launchers: 584 (+1)

584 (+1) Unmanned missiles / drones: 3189 (+14)

3189 (+14) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6312 (+7)

6312 (+7) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 5, 2023

War in Ukraine: Russian unit attacks Wagner troops

According to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian unit attacked fighters from his mercenary force in eastern Ukraine. Wagner fighters captured a Russian lieutenant colonel, Prigozhin announced on Sunday evening. The Wagner boss published a report in the online service Telegram, according to which his fighters were shot at by Russian soldiers during demining operations.

See also FDP blames state election office for breakdown in Berlin election Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President

According to Prigozhin, the mines near Wagner positions were also laid by Russian soldiers. “On May 17, men from the (Russian) Ministry of Defense were sighted mining the roads behind the positions of the Wagner units,” it said in its report to the Defense Ministry in Moscow.

Partisans announce taking Russian village

According to their own statements, anti-Kremlin fighters have taken complete control of the village of Novaya Tavolschanka in the Russian region of Belgorod. Because the Russian power apparatus is not interested in the fate of the region and no longer has the situation under control, they have now taken over the action, the Russian Volunteer Corps RDK announced on Monday. Novaya Tavolschanka is not a small village, but a place with 5,000 inhabitants. “Now it’s empty,” a gunman said on video. After days of shelling in the area, the governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, indirectly admitted that he was no longer in control of the situation.

Ukraine war: Russia reports repelling ‘large-scale’ Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk

According to Russia, it has pushed back a “large-scale offensive” by Ukraine in the Donbass. “On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five areas of the front in the south of the Donetsk region,” said the Defense Ministry in Moscow on Monday night. Kiev, which has been preparing for a major counter-offensive for months, initially did not confirm such a military action. (with agency material)

List of rubrics: © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa