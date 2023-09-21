Home page politics

Air alarm is triggered in the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine successfully fends off Russian attacks. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Counteroffensive the Ukraine : Kyiv reports defense of Russian advances

the : Kyiv reports defense of Russian advances Russian army puts Airstrikes continued: Explosions in Kyiv

puts continued: Explosions in Kyiv The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from September 21st, 5:45 a.m.: After a warning of air strikes, explosions can be heard in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, eyewitnesses report to the Reuters news agency. The city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, writes on Telegram that the defense forces are in action.

Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kiev. There are explosions again in the capital. © Imago Images/Str

Ukraine attacks Crimea with drones

Update from September 21st, 5:00 a.m.: Russian air defense units have destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the annexed Crimean peninsula, as well as three more over other parts of Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry announced this last night.

Zelenskyj wants to ask Washington for help

First report: Kiev – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is making a stop at his most important ally in Washington after the UN general debate in New York. He wants to meet in the US capital on Thursday afternoon (local time) with President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and members of Congress to promote further support in the fight against the Russian invaders. Zelenskyj is likely to arrive with some specific requests for military equipment.

Among other things, it concerns the Ukrainian demand for ATACMS missiles. This is a cruise missile variant with a range of up to 300 kilometers. The missiles are fired from the ground against targets on the ground. In an interview with the US television channel CNN on the sidelines of the UN general debate in New York, Zelensky renewed his desire for the weapon system. He emphasized that his country was not planning to use it to attack Moscow or other targets on Russian soil.

Ukrainian army reports defense against Russian advances

During Zelensky’s visit to the USA, the war in Ukraine continues. The Ukrainian army said on Wednesday evening that it had repelled advances by Russian occupation troops on two important sections of the front. Russian units tried to recapture the village of Andriyivka near Bakhmut in Donbass, which was lost last week. However, they did not succeed in this. The military information could not easily be verified independently.

As a means of combating corruption in Ukraine, politicians and high-ranking civil servants must now digitally disclose their assets again. This was decided by the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. Under pressure from civil society, it corrected its own decision from last week. (With agency material)