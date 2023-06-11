Explosions are heard in the city of Dnipro (until 2016 it was called Dnepropetrovsk). This was reported on June 11 by the RBC-Ukraine agency.

It is noted that an air alert has been declared in the city.

Currently, sirens sound in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions, as well as in Kyiv-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Zaporozhye region.

On the night of June 11, the Ukrainian publication Zerkalo Nedeli reported explosions in the Sumy region. Blows were heard in the Shostka district.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation at the moment did not comment on the information about the explosions.

The Russian military began to strike at critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the time, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.