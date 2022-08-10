Home page politics

Of: Christian Sturgeon

Bombs explode in Crimea. At least ten planes are destroyed. There is much to be said for a Ukrainian attack. The news ticker.

Explosions in Crimea: Experts assume that attack Ukraine out.

Crimean attack commemorates sinking of cruiser Moskva. Editor’s note: All news about Ukraine conflict read in this news ticker. The information comes partly from warring parties in the Ukraine war and cannot be directly verified independently.

Kyiv – The Ukraine war continues unabated. On the 168th day of the war, all eyes are on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. “Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up,” said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the explosions at a Russian air force base. The detonations caused severe damage at the Saki base in western Crimea.

According to Ukrainian sources, at least ten planes were destroyed. “After the explosion that we saw, it is clear that the Air Force contingent was hit,” spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Staff Yuri Ihnat said on TV. According to Ihnat, Sukhoi Su-30M and Su-24 combat aircraft and Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft are stationed there.

Column of smoke over the Crimean beach: Moscow speaks of an accident in connection with the explosions at an air force base – but there is a lot to be said for a Ukrainian attack. © Uncredited/Anonymous/AP/dpa

News about the Ukraine war: explosions on the Crimean peninsula

The cause of the explosions in Crimea, the Russia annexed in 2014 is still unclear. According to official information from Moscow, a violation of fire safety rules is responsible for the incident. Many experts, on the other hand, assume a Ukrainian attack. The number and force of the explosions suggest a targeted attack by Ukraine.

the New York Times quoted a senior Ukrainian military officer as saying that a weapon developed by Ukraine had been used. Selenskyj’s advisor Oleksiy Arestovych also spoke unofficially of an attack with a new Ukrainian weapon.

The focus of military experts is primarily on the new Hrim-2 short-range ballistic missiles. They were developed in Ukraine and are said to have a range of up to 500 kilometers.

The leadership in Kyiv has not yet claimed responsibility for the explosions. However, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter: “This is just the beginning.”

News about the Ukraine war: Crimea attack would be a heavy blow for Russia

It would be the first military attack on targets in Crimea. Symbolically, it would be a similarly heavy blow to the Moscow leadership as the sinking of the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in mid-April.

The military experts of the US American Institute for the Study of the War According to reports, the Russian leadership does not want to admit a Ukrainian attack for image reasons. Then Moscow would have to admit that its air defenses had failed, the institute said in its analysis. (cs/dpa)