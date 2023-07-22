Home page politics

Split

Just a few days ago, large quantities of ammunition were blown up on the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. © Viktor Korotayev/Kommersant Publishing House/AP/dpa

Recently, a large ammunition depot caught fire in the south-eastern part of the peninsula. Then there were explosions again. The neighboring towns are evacuated.

According to the authorities, an ammunition depot on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia, caught fire as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack.

According to the first findings, there were no dead or injured, said the governor Sergei Aksjonov, who was appointed by Moscow. For safety reasons, according to this information, the adjacent villages were evacuated and rail traffic stopped.

The attack took place in the Krasnogvardejsk district north of Simferopol in the central part of Crimea. Videos documenting a major fire are circulating on social networks. Detonations can also be heard on some videos. The Ukrainian military confirmed the attack. Ammunition depots and a fuel depot were destroyed.

Not an isolated case

The 19-kilometer bridge from the Russian mainland to Crimea was damaged by an attack earlier this week. Two people died as a result.

Two days later, a large ammunition depot caught fire in the south-eastern part of the peninsula. The Russian authorities spoke of a Ukrainian missile attack. Here, too, villages had to be evacuated. The ammunition detonated for several days.

Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for 17 months, repeatedly attacking the neighboring country’s civilian infrastructure. Most of the supplies for the Russian occupying forces in southern Ukraine pass through the Crimea.

The Ukrainian armed forces are therefore increasingly attacking fuel and ammunition depots. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the Crimean Bridge as a “hostile installation” and a military target because military goods are also delivered via it. dpa