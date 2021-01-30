Damascus (agencies)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported yesterday that violent explosions were heard in the Iranian-influenced areas in the countryside of Albu Kamal, east of Deir Ezzor, the day after it was revealed that a shipment of Iranian-made short and medium-range missiles had arrived in the region.

The observatory said: The explosions were heard specifically in the “Al-Abbas” area of ​​Al-Bukamal, where Iranian forces and militias loyal to them are present.

He added, that no information has yet been received about the nature and causes of the explosions, but he referred to similar incidents that occurred earlier this month and turned out to be the result of militias loyal to Tehran detonating ammunition and weapons that were damaged by previous Israeli bombing.

Yesterday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed that the Iraqi “Hezbollah Brigades” militia had received a shipment of Iranian-made surface-to-surface and medium-range missiles, west of Deir Ezzor.

The Observatory quoted sources as saying that Hezbollah, which is stationed in the vicinity of the town of Al-Tabni, which is under the control of the Syrian army, west of Deir Ezzor, received the shipment of missiles, as they were brought in through unofficial crossings between Syria and Iraq via civilian trucks, and the number of missiles reached 56.

In recent months, Israel has intensified its targeting of military and other sites for Iranian forces and groups loyal to it in several areas in Syria. On January 13, Israeli raids on weapons depots and military sites in eastern Syria resulted in the deaths of at least 57 members of the army and pro-Iranian militias, the highest toll since the start of the Israeli strikes in Syria.

In another context, a number of people were killed and injured when a car bomb exploded in Afrin, which is controlled by Turkish-backed factions in northwestern Syria.

And local media reported that two children were among the victims, who were killed in an initial toll, and that there were 6 dead and 9 wounded. It stated that the explosion occurred in the Al-Sinaa district in the city, and was caused by a car that exploded selling fuel.

Last November, the city witnessed a car bomb explosion in the Ashrafieh neighborhood of the city center, resulting in two deaths and 17 wounded.