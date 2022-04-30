The power outage comes before the Eid al-Fitr holiday, after two towers were bombed in Parwan late Friday evening, which led to a power outage in the capital and neighboring states..

“The enemies blew up two electricity towers with bombs,” Hikmullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for the state electricity company, said in a video statement.

He explained that 5 teams from the company are repairing the malfunction, adding: “The poles are installed on the mountain tops, and our teams are trying to fix them.”

He also pointed out that “temporary repairs” will be made to partially restore electricity by Saturday night, before completing the full repair within two weeks..

For its part, the police said that they had arrested two suspects in connection with the bombings, according to Firas Press.

Many residential and corporate buildings in Kabul, which has a population of about 5 million, ran private generators, on Saturday, to ensure electricity was available before Eid al-Fitr..

Afghanistan is largely dependent on electricity imported from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, making its lines across the country a prime target for attacks.