Russian ‘Kalibr’ cruise missiles transported by train to the Russian fleet in the Black Sea were destroyed in an explosion in the Crimean town of Dzhankoi. The announcement was made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The Kiev authorities have not directly claimed responsibility for the attack, saying however that it serves to “further demilitarize Russia and prepare the Crimean peninsula for liberation from occupation”. Sergei Askyonov, head of the local pro-Russian authorities, confirmed the attack and the activation of the region’s air defense system and – reports the dpa – announced the shooting down of two Ukrainian drones in Dzhankoi. One person was injured and two buildings were damaged, he added.



