In the Ryazan region, on the territory of a former military unit, a fire broke out and ammunition in a warehouse began to explode. It is reported by TASS citing a source in the emergency services of the region. Video from the scene is published by Baza in its Telegram-channel.

Explosions are heard in the footage that has appeared on the network, the sky is covered with thick smoke. “A fire broke out on the territory of the former military unit. There are single explosions of ammunition, “- said the interlocutor of TASS.

In addition, the regional emergency services told the agency that due to the explosions, the inhabitants of the village of Kuzminki-2 were evacuated. It is home to 24 people. The remoteness of the village from the warehouse is 3 kilometers.

Last year, explosions and fire occurred at a warehouse in the village of Kamenka, Krasnoyarsk Territory. There were more than 40 thousand shells of 125 and 152 mm caliber. It was reported 31 injured, one person died. A criminal case was initiated under part 2 of Article 349 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules for handling weapons and objects posing an increased danger to others, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”).