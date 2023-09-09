Rogov explained the explosions at a distance from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The explosions, which were heard by IAEA experts far from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, were caused by shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was announced by the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, writes RIA News.

According to him, the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, who said that the mission representatives heard over 20 explosions, should have asked their experts who was behind the explosions.

“And then tell how Ukrainian troops continue to methodically shell and attack Energodar with drones, as well as other peaceful cities and towns in the Zaporozhye region located in the front-line zone,” Rogov said.

Earlier, Grossi said that the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye region increases the likelihood of causing damage to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.