Early Monday morning, Ukrainian and Russian media reported that explosions were heard at Russia’s Engels Air Base, hundreds of miles from the front lines in Ukraine.
There was no immediate official confirmation of the explosions, and Reuters was unable to independently verify these reports.
Ukraine’s RBC news agency said there were two explosions.
According to the Russian news website Baza, quoting local residents, sirens sounded and an explosion was heard.
#Explosions #Russian #Air #Force #Base #Engels
Leave a Reply