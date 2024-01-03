With video95 people have been killed in the Iranian city of Kerman by explosions during a commemoration of the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Initially there was 103 deaths, but some names were counted twice. 211 people were injured, about thirty of whom are in critical condition in hospital.
Harmke de Vries
Latest update:
03-01-24, 21:48
