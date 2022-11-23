Two explosions at two bus stops at the entrance to Jerusalem this morning caused the death of one person and the wounding of 13 others, according to the police and the rescue teams that arrived on the scene. Security forces have labeled the two explosions terrorist attacks. The Times of Israel reports it.

The first explosion occurred near the western entrance of Givat Shaul shortly after 7. Eleven people who were at the stop were injured, some of them seriously. One of the injured later died in hospital. The second explosion took place after 7.30 at the entrance to Ramot. Three people were slightly injured. The two explosions were allegedly caused by two bombs left inside bags.