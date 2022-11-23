The authorities of the Kirovograd region reported explosions at a critical infrastructure facility

In the Kirovograd region of Ukraine, explosions occurred at a critical infrastructure facility. This was stated by the head of the region Andrei Raikovich, writes TASS.

“Strikes on an energy facility. The region, like a number of other regions, is without power,” he said, adding that power engineering teams have begun emergency recovery work.

Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced a new series of explosions in the capital. In some areas of the city, the supply of water and electricity was cut off after a missile strike. According to Klitschko, one of the city’s critical infrastructure facilities was shelled.