Iranians pay tribute around the grave of General Qassem Soleimani, killed by the United States during the Trump administration. Death anniversary in 2023 was marked by bombs around the grave. | Photo: EFE/ Artemis Razmipour

More than 100 people died and more than 170 were injured in two explosions that occurred this Wednesday (3) in the cemetery in the city of Kerman, in central Iran, where a ceremony was being held to mark the fourth anniversary of the lieutenant general's death. Qassem Soleimani.

Authorities in Kerman province said the explosions constituted a terrorist act and activated emergency measures in hospitals to receive the injured, according to the news agency. Tasnimsemi-official and linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

According to the official agency Go tothe Red Crescent (part of the Red Cross) in Kerman has so far transferred to hospitals hundreds of injured people who were in the cemetery, where thousands of people gathered today to remember the anniversary of the death of Soleimani, considered a martyr of the revolution in Iran and who died in 2020 in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

A Go to he further detailed that the first explosion occurred approximately 700 meters from Soleimani's tomb and the second one kilometer away.

Unidentified sources cited by Tasnim They said the two bombs were detonated by remote control.

The sources cited by these media stated that among the dead there were six children and that at least a dozen injured people were in critical condition.